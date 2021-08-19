TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348,041. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

