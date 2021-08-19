TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

NYSE:TEL opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

