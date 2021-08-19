TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to announce $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.73 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

