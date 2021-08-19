Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Down 6.6%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 56,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,975,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

