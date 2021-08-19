Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Critical Survey

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Teladoc Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 12.74 -$7.08 million N/A N/A Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 20.12 -$485.14 million ($1.13) -122.33

Skylight Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Skylight Health Group and Teladoc Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Teladoc Health 0 11 13 0 2.54

Skylight Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.06%. Teladoc Health has a consensus target price of $221.88, suggesting a potential upside of 60.52%. Given Skylight Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08% Teladoc Health -46.86% -1.29% -1.14%

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Skylight Health Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc. engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and Gary Wald and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

