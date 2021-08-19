Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.67

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.20 million. Research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

