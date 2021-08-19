Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51. Teligent has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teligent during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teligent during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teligent by 3,102.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82,248 shares in the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

