Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Up 2.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 40,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,414,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TELL. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 492,843 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 908,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

