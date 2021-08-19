Telsey Advisory Group Increases The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $86.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.16.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.