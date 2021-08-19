Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EMF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 81,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,618. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 186,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 136,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

