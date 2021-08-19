Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target Cut to $530.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.84.

TCEHY opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52. Tencent has a 1-year low of $55.05 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $549.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

