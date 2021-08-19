Tendies (TEND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $58,183.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Tendies has a market cap of $497,869.42 and approximately $58,183.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.83 or 0.00847146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00103047 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,718 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,718 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.