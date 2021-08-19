Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,371,100 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 12,171,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143,711.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TERRF opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

