Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of TX stock opened at $54.64 on Thursday. Ternium has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Research analysts predict that Ternium will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

