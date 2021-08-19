TerraKRW Reaches Market Cap of $37.38 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.38 million and approximately $8,533.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00141532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00149488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,631.26 or 1.00378187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.71 or 0.00909925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.15 or 0.06699199 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,906,602,789 coins and its circulating supply is 43,905,873,680 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

