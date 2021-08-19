Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

NYSE TRNO opened at $66.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

