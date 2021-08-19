Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $688.99 on Monday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $682.11 billion, a PE ratio of 358.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

