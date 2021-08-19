Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Update

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,094,100 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 1,477,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS TBPMF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

