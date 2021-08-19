Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

