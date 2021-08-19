Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 3,490 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 72,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 52,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

