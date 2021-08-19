Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.23 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.67.

TDY stock opened at $451.94 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $301.76 and a 1-year high of $462.85. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

