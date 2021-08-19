Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.34 Million Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kemper were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.