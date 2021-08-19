Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,808 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Halliburton by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,912 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 2.86. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.