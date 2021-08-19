Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

