Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of LivePerson worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LPSN opened at $59.92 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.13.
LivePerson Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
