Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of LivePerson worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPSN opened at $59.92 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.13.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

