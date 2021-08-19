Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 482 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after acquiring an additional 207,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $107,250,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $83.76 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.21.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

