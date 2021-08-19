TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.08

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 46528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.
TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.15.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
