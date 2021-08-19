TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.08

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 46528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

