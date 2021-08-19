The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce sales of $123.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $504.20 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $504.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $22,253,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after buying an additional 569,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after buying an additional 144,167 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTB traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $32.61. 1,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,388. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

