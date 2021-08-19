The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lessened by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 620,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,370 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.9% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $60,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,325. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.95.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,184,442 shares of company stock valued at $193,675,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

