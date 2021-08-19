The Charles Schwab Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for The Charles Schwab in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $738,092,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

