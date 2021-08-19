The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS.
Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26.
Several brokerages recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
