The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.55. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.