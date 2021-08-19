The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

GEO traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 3,103,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

