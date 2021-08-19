The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €37.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.40 ($51.06).

DUE stock opened at €42.92 ($50.49) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.25. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a 12-month high of €44.00 ($51.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.47.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

