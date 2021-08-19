The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$39.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.86. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,074,684 shares in the company, valued at C$86,358,721.50. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,365,980. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,007 shares of company stock valued at $6,711,196.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

