The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

HCKT traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.82. 1,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $561.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 177,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

