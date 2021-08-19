The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HAIN opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02.
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
