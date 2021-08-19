The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.05

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 2087695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on HNST. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $19,925,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $4,524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in The Honest in the second quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Honest in the second quarter worth $8,074,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

