The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,713,141 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,806,000 after buying an additional 969,518 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after buying an additional 744,637 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

NYSE:KR opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $46.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

