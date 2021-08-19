The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Down 3.3% After Analyst Downgrade

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares dropped 3.3% on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 7,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,957,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEV. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

