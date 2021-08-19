The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,175 shares during the quarter. The Lovesac comprises about 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $7,316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.50. 4,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,062. The company has a market capitalization of $867.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.58. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.