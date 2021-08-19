The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. The Manitowoc also posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of MTW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 10,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,629. The company has a market capitalization of $809.32 million, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

