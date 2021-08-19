The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of PNTG opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a market cap of $750.74 million, a P/E ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 976.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,931 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

