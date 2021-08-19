The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Boosted by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $62,269,748. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,786,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

