The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Progressive by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,325 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 184.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,789,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

