The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,680 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $101,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.12. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $308.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.