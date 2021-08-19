The Sherwin-Williams Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,947 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,075% compared to the typical volume of 421 call options.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

SHW opened at $301.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $308.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.12.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

