The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $33,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.16.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $72.62. 365,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

