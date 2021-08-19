The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $32,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 108,744 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 492,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 314,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,718,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,450. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

