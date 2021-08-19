The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.45. 895,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.16.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

