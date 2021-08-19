The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 688,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,308,024 shares.The stock last traded at $72.52 and had previously closed at $69.15.

The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75.

About The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

